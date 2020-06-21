Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Russian town

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this handout photo provided by Olga Burtseva, children play in the Krugloe lake outside Verkhoyansk, the Sakha Republic, about 4660 kilometers (2900 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Siberian town that endures the world’s widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a hear wave that is contributing to severe forest fires. Russia’s meteorological service said the thermometer hit 38 Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday in Verkhoyansk, in the Sakha Republic about 4660 kilometers (2900 miles) northeast of Moscow. (Olga Burtseva via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Siberian town with the world’s widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data.

The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 kilometers (2,900 miles) northeast of Moscow.

The town of about 1,300 residents is recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-68 degrees C (minus-90 F) and a previous high of 37.2 C (98.96 F..)

Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.

In the Sakha Republic, more than 275,000 hectares (680,000 acres) are burning, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.

___

An earlier version of this story was corrected to attribute the temperature reading to a website that compiles data, not Russia’s meteorological service.

___

Follow AP climate coverage at https://apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

BLM March Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM March Fargo"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20"

75 years of marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "75 years of marriage"

Williston Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Theater"

Monday "Kruze"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday "Kruze""

Rolette Immunizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Immunizations"

Free trip to the zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free trip to the zoo"

COVID-19 Update 6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-20"

Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Sticks Baseball"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Juneteenth in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth in Minot"

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Hairdresser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hairdresser"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss