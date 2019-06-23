US Lawmakers Scrambling to Beef up Security in the Wake of Cyber Warfare

Nexstar (DC)– We’ve reached a new era of cyber warfare. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are scrambling to find new ways to beef up security. And they say that start’s with the nation’s most vulnerable: our cities who are often the targets of attacks.

With the threat of cyber warfare only growing stronger, Michigan Senator Democrat Gary Peters and Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman said it’s time the US strengthens it’s defense from the bottom up.

Peters explains, “What the attackers look for is the weakest link. Our job has to be to strengthen these weakest links.”

Increasingly foreign hackers are targeting businesses and local governments across the country and holding their computer systems hostage. Last month, the city of Baltimore suffered $18-million in damages after hackers seized their systems.

Just this week, the town of Riviera Beach, Florida agreed to pay nearly $600,000 in ransom after a similar attack.

Republican Senator Rob Portman from Ohio adds, “Think of our electricity system, think of our utilities”

Portman says these breaches pose a significant threat to public safety. A 2016 survey shows nearly a third of cities have outdated technology.

Portman says, “We need to all be working together in a coordinated way.”

The Senators are working to pass a plan that would boost communication between local governments and the department of homeland security.

They say it will give local agencies a chance to exchange valuable tips and information needed to fight off attacks.

The Ohio Senator adds, “The federal government should be doing this anyway.”

Peters explains, “It’s going to be a long-standing relationship, it’s going to be a robust relationship.”

Peters and Portman say they expect the plan to pass the Senate soon, it will then move on to the house.

At the end of March, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill into law that creates a more consistent cybersecurity strategy for all of North Dakota.

North Dakota’s Chief Information Security Officer Sean Wiese told KX News this will better protect our K-12 schools in particular.

He says currently, all schools in the state have a different cybersecurity plan. Some have a local IT person on staff, but others have nothing.