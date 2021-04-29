WATCH: Elephant at Budapest Zoo takes first steps

Just days after its arrival, a newborn baby elephant took its first steps in its enclosure under the watchful eye of its mother at Budapest Zoo.

Video footage shows the elephant calf keeping close to its mother Angele as it explored all corners of the enclosure.

Older brother Arum, born at the zoo in 2017, also took interest in the baby and stayed nearby.

Zookeepers said the baby was born on Saturday, April 24, evening without any complications. Its sex is not yet known but the zoo estimated it weighs about 80 kilograms (176 pounds).

The baby’s father, five-tonne Assam, has been separated from mother and baby as a precaution.

But he is a devoted dad who enjoys playing with his children in the paddling pool, the zoo said.

The newborn is the eighth elephant born at the Budapest Zoo, which has kept the large mammals since 1875.