(NEXSTAR) – From romance scams to real estate schemes, the U.S. saw over 847,000 complaints of suspected internet crimes in 2021, a new FBI report shows. That’s a 7% increase from 2020.

The reported complaints amounted to financial losses totaling more than $6.9 billion. According to the FBI, business email and email account compromises left the largest toll of nearly $2.4 billion.

After email compromises, the FBI reports these crimes financially impacted victims hardest:

  • Investment scams/fraud: $1.4 billion
  • Confidence fraud/romance scams: $956 million
  • Personal data breaches: $517 million
  • Real estate/rental schemes: $350 million
  • Tech support scams: $347 million

The most common internet crime and the financial losses varied by state. In Utah, for example, non-payment/non-delivery crimes – meaning goods or services are shipped but never paid for, or payment is sent but the goods or services are never received – impacted the most victims. Victims lost the most money, more than $29.7 million – to business email or account email comprises, according to the FBI report.

A state-by-state breakdown of internet crimes reported in 2021 can be found here.

For North Dakotans, the state ranks last in terms of total number of victims: 670. But the total dollar losses of those victims is huge: $21,246,355, according to the FBI numbers.

The top five types of crimes reported in the state: Non-payment/non-delivery of goods or services; personal data breaches; extortion; confidence/romance fraud; identity theft.

According to the FBI, those living in California were hit hardest by internet crimes, with victim losses totaling more than $1.2 billion. That is over twice the loss reported by Texas victims, which was $606 million, according to the FBI.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest victim losses:

  1. California: $1.2 billion
  2. Texas: $606 million
  3. New York: $560 million
  4. Florida: $528 million
  5. Pennsylvania: $207 million
  6. New Jersey: $203 million
  7. Illinois: $184 million
  8. Michigan: $181 million
  9. Virginia: $172 million
  10. Washington: $157 million

Most of these states also had the highest number of victims. California, again, topped out the list, reporting more than 67,000 internet crime victims in 2021. The second-highest state was Texas with over 41,000 victims.

The 10 states with the most victims are:

  1. California: 67,095
  2. Texas: 41,148
  3. New York: 29,065
  4. Illinois: 17,999
  5. Nevada: 17,706
  6. Ohio: 17,510
  7. Pennsylvania: 17,262
  8. Florida: 15,855
  9. Washington: 13,903
  10. New Jersey: 12,817
Map: State-by-state breakdown of internet crime victims, 2021

The full FBI report can be found here.