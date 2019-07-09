Internet Safety Workshop

Internet safety is something everyone is concerned about. The Minot Police Department and Minot Public Library partnered to teach people how to be vigilant.

The biggest piece of advice is to be cautious of what information you share about yourself.

“What we’ve found is that criminal activity, regardless of the type, a social media component is more often tying into that than it used to be,” said Aaron Moss, Minot crime prevention officer.

Cold-calling is a thing of the past. People are using the internet and social media to scam people out of money, and steal their identity.

“When people think of internet crime or social media related crimes, they think of sexual exploitation or issues like that,” Moss added.

But that isn’t always the case. Getting credit card or other personal information is easier to get on the internet because it’s easy to make a scam email look legitimate. It’s one of the things they’re learning about.

“How to tell if an email is a scam. For example, some of them look very, extremely similar and it can be very tricky trying to figure that out,” said Darlene Kannianen, Minot resident.

Keeping kids safe on the internet is also a top priority–especially for this mom.

“For them to learn and to hear from someone outside of their parents that there are those dangers out there,” said Krista Dunstan, mother.

Her kids use Snapchat and play online games. It seems like they want to learn how to use it safely too.

“How the internet can be dangerous and how we can stay safe with that,” said Emily Dunstan, 10 years old.

Some tips to keep you and your family safe online.

Using one credit card for online purchases makes it easier to identify fraudulent charges quicker.

Another way to stay safe is contacting friends or family directly if they are wanting personal information on social media. People’s accounts get hacked all the time, and that person might not be who you think it is.

Next Monday, the class will focus on personal safety.