5/20/22, 9 p.m.

Police now say the incident they were investigating Friday evening involved a man who was found dead next to the train tracks.

Around 5:46 p.m., police were called about a man going through cars in the area. The caller told police the man then walked over to the train tracks.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead next to the train tracks. He was in his 30s.

The investigation is ongoing.

5/20/22, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck police are investigating an incident on the train tracks near North Anderson Street and West Main Avenue Friday evening.

BNSF has stopped its train in the meantime.

KX News is on scene, but no one is able to comment at the time.

This is a developing story. Stick with KX News for updates.