BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many people from outside the United States have immigrated to the country in search of new opportunities, and the possibility of a better life for themselves and their families. At the same time, people within the states can also move between them for any reason. Where they choose to go, however, depends on many factors — but as a new study shows, the Peace Garden State is a good option for any parties interested in moving.

During their research into the best places for relocation, immigration law specialists with Shoreline Immigration analyzed multiple factors relating to each state — including the quality of their healthcare and schools, the average salary one can make there, the typical price for a house, the number of available jobs in the state, and their rate of violent crime. These numbers were then pooled, and a final score out of 100 was assigned to each state. When the total rankings were calculated, it was determined that North Dakota is an excellent place for those hoping to make a new start.

Rank State Average House Price Job Openings Per 100,000 People Average Salary Healthcare Quality (Out of 100) School Quality (Out of 100) Rate of Violent Crime Per 100,000 People Final Index Score (Out of 100) 1 New Hampshire $449,799 3,096 $74,663 67 37 126 73.53 2 Wyoming $340,229 3,283 $71,342 54 50 202 71.21 3 Virginia $373,854 3,171 $68,211 63 44 234 69.48 4 Rhode Island $436,683 2,858 $65,377 68 41 172 69.02 5 Wisconsin $290,926 3,172 $61,210 61 49 297 67.42 6 Connecticut $381,012 2,662 $84,972 65 11 150 67.13 7 North Dakota $254,258 3,613 $66,184 60 29 280 65.41 8 Utah $507,814 3,984 $57,925 62 47 242 64.68 9 Minnesota $330,406 3,750 $68,010 67 19 281 64.26 10 Wyoming $257,268 2,855 $65,167 67 38 280 63.90

According to the study results, North Dakota is the seventh best state to relocate to, and boasts the third-highest level of job openings per capita at 3,613 for every 100,000 residents of the state — which is 10.4% above the national average in the United States. On top of this, among the top ten states to live in identified by the study, ND reports the lowest average house price of all of them, which culminates in a final index score of 65.41 out of 100.

It’s worth noting, of course, that ND is not alone in representing the Midwest on this list of top emigration locations — Minnesota is also ranked rather high on the grading scale, primarily due to the state possessing the third-highest quality of healthcare (tied with New Hampshire) among the ten highest-scoring territories. This, combined with other factors, was enough to grant the North Star State a total score of 64.26 and ninth place on the list of the best areas for relocation.

“In 2021, around 1.5 million people moved to the United States from overseas,” states Shoreline Immigration’s Managing Attorney Lindsey Harris in a press release. “With New Hampshire being named the best state to live in, this study suggests the location should expect high levels of migration in 2024. It is also interesting to note that most states mentioned are based in the East – including Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania – indicating that these may also experience migration in the new year.”

When relocating to a new area, it’s always important to check both the housing and employment markets to make sure that everything you will need is both available and affordable. To learn more about available homes in North Dakota, visit this page on Realtor.com, and click here to learn about the state’s Job Service programs.