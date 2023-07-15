NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the last census, 37-million people live alone in the United States.

And the state with the highest percentage of people living alone is North Dakota.

Because of this single living, our country is facing an epidemic of loneliness.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, loneliness is one of the leading causes of suicide, so connecting more with others is necessary for one’s mental health.

One way psychologists say you can connect with others is through volunteering.

And North Dakota is one of the top states with the most volunteering.

One Americorps report found over 37% of North Dakotans volunteer regularly.

It helps the community, and it helps form strong friendships.

“Where they can be good members and responsible members of society, where they can contribute to the overall well-being of their communities,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General.

One survey by The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society found that half of volunteers surveyed said they made a new friend volunteering.

From health to veterans services, there are several volunteering opportunities in North Dakota.

To check out places to volunteer near you, click here.