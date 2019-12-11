Is Your Christmas Tree Aggravating Your Allergies?

BISMARCK — Christmas is called the season of giving.

But this year, your holiday tree may be giving you unwanted allergies.

If you’re one of the 40 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies, you may think you’re allergic to your tree, but that also may be a common misconception.

Instead, allergists said it’s what’s hiding on the tree, such as mold and pollen that can aggravate a person’s allergies.

Artificial trees are not immune to the problem either, because they can be covered with microscopic dust mites and can also give you troubles.

We spoke with a doctor about what you should do before bringing your tree inside that will keep you reaching for more ornaments, instead of tissues.

“You can wash it really thoroughly with a hose, outside. That will help get rid of the dust and mold spores, but you want it to dry out. So in the winter if you have a lot of snow outside, you can just dry it out in your garage for a few days so that all the moisture is removed, that way the mold can stop growing before you bring it indoors,” said Dr. Nana Fenny with Sanford Health.

She added you should also wash holiday-themed stuffed animals once a year to free them of potential dust mites and keep your ornaments free of dust that can aggravate your allergies.