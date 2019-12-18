Is Your Sump Pump Working Properly?

MANDAN — With record amounts of moisture falling across the state this year, water in the soil remains above average.

Because of that, some of that moisture could end up in your basement.

That’s why officials are reminding you to test and check if your sump pump is working properly.

In Mandan, residents are asked to pump their water onto a hard surface, like concrete, to avoid the water possibly re-draining into your sump.

While pumping water into sewers is against a city ordinance, you can pick up a special waiver at city hall allowing you to do so until March 31st.

“With higher river levels, that affects the groundwater levels as well. The water table comes up and the more that happens the more at risk basements are at getting that groundwater in,” said Mandan City Engineer Justin Froseth.

One thing you shouldn’t do however is pump your water into a floor drain or sink because the Mandan wastewater treatment plant is not able to handle large amounts of groundwater.

