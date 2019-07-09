It Won’t Feel Like July Today With The Cool Daytime Highs

Today: Widely scattered rain and storms. A few afternoon thunderstorms may become severe. Highs will remain cool and in the 60s and 70s. Wind will shift and become northwesterly at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms continue for central North Dakota. Lows will drop to the 50s and 60s and the northwesterly wind will persist.

Wednesday: Decreasing rain in the very early morning hours. Sunshine in the afternoon will bring highs back to the 70s with decreasing wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.