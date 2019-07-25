It’s A “Dry Heat” Kinda Day Out There

Today: Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies this afternoon. Low dew points will make for a very dry afternoon. Which means the 80s won’t feel as muggy! The westerly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Lows will dip to the 50s and 60s with a clear sky and westerly winds staying around 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny with highs back in the 80s. The Turtle Mountains will stay in the upper 70s. Our dew points will stay in the 40s and 50s which means it’ll remain very dry. The northwesterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.