Today is Saturday, April 15, the 105th day of 2023. There are 260 days left in the year. Summer arrives in 67 days (June 21, 2023). There are 166 days until fall (September 23, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington; Andrew Johnson became the nation’s 17th president.

In 1892, General Electric Co., formed by the merger of the Edison Electric Light Co. and other firms, was incorporated in Schenectady, New York.

In 1912, the British luxury liner RMS Titanic foundered in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland more than 2 1/2 hours after hitting an iceberg; 1,514 people died, while less than half as many survived.

In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen.

In 1947, Jackie Robinson, baseball’s first Black major league player of the modern era, made his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field. The Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves, 5-3.

In 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first franchised McDonald’s restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois.

In 1974, members of the Symbionese Liberation Army held up a branch of the Hibernia Bank in San Francisco; a member of the group was SLA kidnap victim Patricia Hearst, who by this time was going by the name “Tania.” Hearst later said she’d been forced to participate.

In 1989, 96 people died in a crush of soccer fans at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England. Students in Beijing launched a series of pro-democracy protests; the demonstrations culminated in a government crackdown at Tiananmen Square.

In 1998, Pol Pot, the notorious leader of the Khmer Rouge, died at age 72, evading prosecution for the deaths of 2 million Cambodians.

In 2009, whipped up by conservative commentators and bloggers, tens of thousands of protesters staged “tea parties” around the country to tap into the collective angst stirred up by a bad economy, government spending and bailouts.

In 2013, two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing two women and an 8-year-old boy and injuring more than 260. Suspected bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a shootout with police; his brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was tried, convicted and sentenced to death.

In 2019, fire swept across the top of the Notre Dame Cathedral as the soaring Paris landmark underwent renovations; the blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but fire officials said the church’s structure had been saved.

In 2020, the government reported that the nation’s industrial output in March registered its biggest decline since the U.S. demobilized at the end of World War II as factories shut down amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In 2018, a seven-hour battle over territory and money broke out among inmates armed with homemade knives at the Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina, leaving seven inmates dead and 22 injured in the worst U.S. prison riot in a quarter-century.

In 2022, it was revealed that more than 900 civilian bodies had been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces. Police said many were “simply executed.”

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Claudia Cardinale is 85. Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 83. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 80. Actor Michael Tucci is 77. Actor Lois Chiles is 76. Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 76. Actor Amy Wright is 73. Actor Sam McMurray is 71. Actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 64. Bluegrass musician Jeff Parker is 62. Singer Samantha Fox is 57. Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 56. Rock musician Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is 55. Actor Flex Alexander is 53. Actor Danny Pino is 49. Actor Douglas Spain is 49. Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 45. Actor Luke Evans is 44. Rock musician Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) is 43. Rock musician Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man) is 42. Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 41. Actor Alice Braga is 40. Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price is 40. Rock musician De’Mar Hamilton (Plain White T’s) is 39. Actor Samira Wiley is 36. Actor Leonie Elliott is 35. Actor Emma Watson is 33. Actor Maisie Williams is 26.