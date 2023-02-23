Today is Thursday, February 23, the 54th day of 2023. There are 311 days left in the year. Spring arrives in 27 days (March 20, 2023). There are 119 days until summer (June 21, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1836, the siege of the Alamo began in San Antonio, Texas.

In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington to take office, following word of a possible assassination plot in Baltimore.

In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.

In 1942, the first shelling of the U.S. mainland during World War II occurred as a Japanese submarine fired on an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, California, causing little damage.

In 1945, during World War II, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised two American flags. The second flag-raising was captured in the iconic Associated Press photograph.

In 1954, the first mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio using the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh as some 5,000 students were vaccinated.

In 1998, 42 people were killed, some 2,600 homes and businesses damaged or destroyed, by tornadoes in central Florida.

In 2011, in a major policy reversal, the Obama administration said it would no longer defend the constitutionality of the Defense of Marriage Act, a federal law banning recognition of same-sex marriage.

In 2021, golfer Tiger Woods was seriously injured when his SUV crashed into a median and rolled over several times on a steep road in suburban Los Angeles.

In 2013, some 30 NASCAR fans were injured when rookie Kyle Larson’s car was propelled by a crash into the fence at Daytona International Speedway, and large chunks of debris flew into the grandstands. The Ultimate Fighting Championship held its first women’s bout as Ronda Rousey beat Liz Carmouche on an armbar, her signature move, with 11 seconds left in the first round of their bantamweight title fight at UFC 157 in Anaheim, California.

In 2018, Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced plans to put more armed guards in schools and make it harder for young adults and some with mental illness to buy guns.

In 2022, the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression” while Ukraine declared a nationwide state of emergency amid growing fears of an all-out invasion by Russian troops.

_______________________________________________________________________

What happened in North Dakota on February 23, 2022: The Grand Forks community reacts to news that city officials have given initial approval to a Chinese company’s proposed $700 million corn-milling facility. The Minot State Beavers’ men’s basketball season comes to an end with a loss in NSIC Tournament. Minot MAGIC Fund officials say the economic development fund to attract ag and energy businesses to the community has about $10 million available for development, but no one seems interested so far. David Cook is named president of North Dakota State University. For the first time, North Dakota firefighters will receive electric vehicle fire training.

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s birthdays: Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff is 80. Author John Sandford is 79. Actor Patricia Richardson is 72. Former NFL player Ed “Too Tall” Jones is 72. Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 71. Singer Howard Jones is 68. Rock musician Michael Wilton (Queensryche) is 61. Country singer Dusty Drake is 59. Actor Kristin Davis is 58. Former tennis player Helena Sukova is 58. Actor Marc Price is 55. TV personality/businessman Daymond John (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 54. Actor Niecy Nash is 53. Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 52. Country singer Steve Holy is 51. Rock musician Lasse Johansson (The Cardigans) is 50. Film and theater composer Robert Lopez is 48. Actor Kelly Macdonald is 47. Rapper Residente (Calle 13) is 45. Actor Josh Gad is 42. Actor Emily Blunt is 40. Actor Aziz Ansari is 40. Actor Tye White (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 37. Actor Dakota Fanning is 29.