Today is Friday, March 23 the 62nd day of 2023. There are 303 days left in the year. Spring arrives in 18 days (March 20, 2023). There are 111 days until summer (June 21, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1791, Congress passed a measure taxing distilled spirits; it was the first internal revenue act in U.S. history.

In 1849, the U.S. Department of the Interior was established.

In 1857, Fort Abercrombie, 12 miles north of Wahpeton, became the first regular military post to be established in present North Dakota.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the National Academy of Sciences.

In 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.

In 1943, in London’s East End, 173 people died in a crush of bodies at the Bethnal Green tube station, which was being used as a wartime air raid shelter.

In 1945, the Allies fully secured the Philippine capital of Manila from Japanese forces during World War II.

In 1945, Senator John Moses died in office after serving in the U.S. Senate for two months.

In 1960, Lucille Ball filed for divorce from her husband, Desi Arnaz, a day after they had finished filming the last episode of “The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show.”

In 1969, Apollo 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a mission to test the lunar module.

In 1974, a Turkish Airlines DC-10 crashed shortly after takeoff from Orly Airport in Paris, killing all 346 people on board.

In 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in a scene captured on amateur video. Twenty-five people were killed when a United Airlines Boeing 737-200 crashed while approaching the Colorado Springs airport.

In 2017, The Nintendo Switch, a hybrid game machine that works as both a console at home and a portable tablet on the go, made its debut.

In 2018, Roger Bannister, the British athlete who, while a medical student, became the first person to run a mile in under 4 minutes, died in Oxford, England at the age of 88.

In 2020, in a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a half-point, its largest cut in more than a decade, to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

In 2022, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a nationwide settlement over its role in the opioid crisis, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion in a deal intended to staunch a flood of lawsuits.

Today’s birthdays: Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 82. Movie producer-director George Miller is 78. Actor Hattie Winston is 78. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 76. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 73. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 70. Actor Robert Gossett is 69. Rock musician John Lilley is 69. Actor Miranda Richardson is 65. Radio personality Ira Glass is 64. Actor Mary Page Keller is 62. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 61. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 61. Actor Laura Harring is 59. Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 59. Rapper-actor Tone Loc (lohk) is 57. Actor Julie Bowen is 53. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 52. Actor David Faustino is 49. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 46. Singer Ronan Keating (Boyzone) is 46. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 42. Actor Jessica Biel is 41. Rock musician Blower (AKA Joe Garvey) (Hinder) is 39. Musician Brett Hite (Frenship) is 37. Pop singer Camila Cabello is 26. Actor Thomas Barbusca (TV: “The Mick”) is 20. Actor Reylynn Caster is 20.