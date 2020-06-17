It’s Blue-Green Algae time again

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With today being the hottest day of the year so far for many of us, the hot weather is also perfect for the return of harmful algae blooms.

As tempting as it may be to jump into your local lake or river to cool off, you’re urged to avoid water that looks discolored or has a foul odor.

The hot weather is perfect for the development of what’s called cynobacteria.

People and animals who ingest affected water can get sick and even die in extreme cases.

There’s also no known antidote for the toxins blue-green algae can produce.

A state health department representative says even having the bacteria come in contact with your skin can pose problems, and that’s not all.

“You can also inhale it if the water gets vaporized, and mists and you get the fine mist and you can inhale it and develop a pneumonia from it as well,” said Kirby Kruger with the North Dakota Department of Health.

If the blooms get bad enough, the health department will issue blue-green algae advisories for that body of water

Blooms typically have the greatest impact on bodies of stagnate water, rather than a flowing river, such as the Missouri or Mouse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Algae Blooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Algae Blooms"

Special Olympics Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Golf"

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Sertoma Teeball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sertoma Teeball"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16"

Dicamba Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicamba Dispute"

Bismarck Ewaste Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Ewaste Event"

Minot City Council Term Limits?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Term Limits?"

Burlington Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Project"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge