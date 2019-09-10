It’s not just about the West Nile anymore….

It’s no longer just about West Nile virus.
Medical officials are warning people about another mosquito-borne virus called Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
It claimed the life of a Massachusetts mother 2 weeks ago.
According to the CDC, EEE can cause brain swelling and leads to death in about 30 percent of those who catch it.
There are 4 cases in Massachusetts and 3 more in Michigan.
Alicia Torfin is an epidemiologist with the state of North Dakota.
She says there has never been a case here.
“We’re not going to typically see Eastern Equine Encephalitis here in North Dakota.
We do know that we have West Nile Virus here that we see her each summer and so it is always important to make sure you’re taking appropriate precautions against mosquito bites,” says Torfin.
As far as West Nile cases go, Torfin says there have been 6 this year as of August 28.
And while last year, cases were in the hundreds, she says 6 cases are 6 too many.
Mosquito’s will be around in full force until the first hard frost.

