It’s Tax Time: New forms, new rules and new credits

It’s that time of year. Tax time. For some, it may look a little different.

New forms, new rules and new credits have people asking a lot of questions — and tax preparers are getting ready.

A tax professional for CB Accounting says of the returns he’s processed this year, the amount of money people receive has gone down.

“This year here I see the returns are down a lot, a lot more because of the new W-4 that everybody had to fill out. They’re really limiting the amount of money you’re refunded and they’re also eliminating the amount of money that you would owe. They’re trying to get it so taxpayers won’t owe or get anything back at the end of the year,” said John Sayler.

That’s not the only thing causing confusion. Sayler also says layoffs from the pandemic have caused an unpleasant surprise for many people.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people when they signed up for unemployment, didn’t have taxes withheld, so some of them are getting the big shock at the end. Like, ‘Oh man I owe ‘x’ amount of dollars on 10 or $12,000 of unemployment that I received,” said Sayler.

Also, new this year, the IRS will start processing returns on Friday. But the deadline to file is the same, April 15.