NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When it comes to our interstates and state highways tonight into tomorrow, it’s going to take a lot of work to make our roads drivable; however, the North Dakota Department of Transportation has their crews out working through the night.

NDDOT has been laying down sand and chemicals to clear up the ice, but it has been a struggle because of the refreezing. Bismarck and east of the capital is still very dangerous, but state leaders say if you go west of town towards New Salem over to the Glen Ulin area, the roads are actually pretty good over there. Same going north towards Minot.

But the ice has been very bad, and it will continue to be bad throughout tomorrow too.

“It’s not like if you have a little bit of snow coming down or you have some compact on the road where you have a little bit of traction. This is black ice. There’s virtually no traction at all,” said Larry Gangl from NDDOT.

Road crews are hoping for improved road conditions by tomorrow afternoon, but until then, families and drivers should stay home at least until the afternoon hours.

However, we are still relying on the temperatures cooperating with our road treatment of sand and chemicals.

“It’s treacherous out there. There is really no traction, and it’s one, you know, to take care of yourself, but there’s other motorists that are traveling too, and you lose control, there’s no chance you’re going to get back when conditions are like this,” said Gangl.

Try to stay off the roads and avoid hills if you have to drive, and if you do need to go somewhere tomorrow morning, drive slowly and adjust your speed down to account for lower traction.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids.

Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight and keep the steering wheel perfectly straight when coming up on an icy corner to maintain traction and your ability to turn.

For a look at the NDDOT map, click here.