Jack’s Steakhouse using “Covid busting” cleaning technique

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the past two weeks, Jack’s Steakhouse and Seafood restaurant in Bismarck has been employing a unique technique to keep things clean.

In what looks like a scene out of Ghostbusters, the “COVID busting” cleaning process, as the owners refer to it, is supposed to kill the virus in four minutes.

Every day from 2 to 4 p.m., the restaurant is closed so the owners can spray down the tables and chairs with a special disinfectant they said they found online called “Botanical Disinfectant.”

Allison Humble and her husband Jack own the business, and say they’ve received money from the state’s Economic Resiliency Grant that has helped make the changes possible.

“Yeah, we’re doing everything that we know of, or that we can find out. We’re always trying the new innovative solutions like that COVID busting as we call it,” Humble said.

Allison says they also added air purifiers, more hand sanitizers and a patio area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Kidder County Football

Velva Aggies Football

Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 10-20

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/20

Snow & hazardous travel conditions today

NDC OCT 20

Girl Scout Project

High School Volleyball

Grant County Flasher Football

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss