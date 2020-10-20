Jack’s Steakhouse using “Covid busting” cleaning technique

For the past two weeks, Jack’s Steakhouse and Seafood restaurant in Bismarck has been employing a unique technique to keep things clean.

In what looks like a scene out of Ghostbusters, the “COVID busting” cleaning process, as the owners refer to it, is supposed to kill the virus in four minutes.

Every day from 2 to 4 p.m., the restaurant is closed so the owners can spray down the tables and chairs with a special disinfectant they said they found online called “Botanical Disinfectant.”

Allison Humble and her husband Jack own the business, and say they’ve received money from the state’s Economic Resiliency Grant that has helped make the changes possible.

“Yeah, we’re doing everything that we know of, or that we can find out. We’re always trying the new innovative solutions like that COVID busting as we call it,” Humble said.

Allison says they also added air purifiers, more hand sanitizers and a patio area.