Jim Hill Middle School Students Donate to Trinity Cancer Center

Instead of keeping a prize they won for themselves– Students from Jim Hill Middle School donated it back.

The school participated in Pennies for Patients.

Students brought in loose change to raise money…and raised $845.

The class that raised the most– was rewarded lunch from Olive Garden.

Instead of keeping the lunch for themselves, the class chose to donate it to the staff at the Trinity Cancer Center.

“We kind of felt like that the people here are more deserving because they did harder work than us, and we kind of just wanted to appreciate them and kind of donate our lunch to them so we could tell them we appreciate them for what they do,” said sixth-grader Kennady Dewitz.

The money raised is going to blood cancer research.

