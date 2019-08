Need a job?

Minot residents will have the opportunity to apply in person for open casino job positions today and Friday.

The 4 Bears Casino & Lodge job fair will take place at the Minot TAT Satellite Office.

Today is from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A 4 Bears shuttle bus will transport employees back and forth from Minot to the casino property.