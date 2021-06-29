Job Services ND warns of fake unemployment benefit websites

Job Service ND is warning people of fake unemployment benefit websites.

Job Service’s Communications Officer, Sarah Arnston, says there’s been a recent uptick in people sending out fraudulent emails, phone calls and even social media messages acting as an employee with job services.

She says this is an attempt to steer consumers to fake unemployment websites to then steal personal information.

Arnston says there are a handful of ways to protect yourself if you are ever contacted.

If you’re called by phone, check to see if the phone number that called you matches the Job Services number, although the phone number can be faked, and if emailed, the domain should be @nd.gov.

She says an employee from ND Jobs will never reach out to you on social media.

“Basically the safest thing you can do is if somebody reaches out to you, do not respond that way, go to our site or call our agency on your own,” Arnston said.

Arnston says they have not had any criminal charges pressed on anyone attempting these crimes, but if you’re suspicious of any activity, you should report it to your local police department.