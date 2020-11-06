Joe Biden edges ahead of President Trump in Georgia

Joe Biden edged ahead of President Trump in Georgia overnight as vote counting continued there and in the other critical swing states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina.

Joe Biden (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) and President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) on election night.

According to elections data from Georgia’s Clayton County, which was part of the congressional district of the late civil rights icon John Lewis, Biden added 1,602 votes and Mr. Trump 223, leaving Biden with a remarkably thin statewide lead of 917 votes.

The race for the presidency, however, remains too close to call.   

CBS News projects Biden has so far secured 253 electoral votes — 17 shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency. Mr. Trump has won 213.

Mr. Trump spoke on Thursday evening and falsely claimed victory. He also baselessly accused his political enemies of stealing the election from him.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” the president falsely claimed. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly.”

CBS News still considers GeorgiaPennsylvania and North Carolina toss-ups, while Nevada and Arizona are considered likely to go to Biden.  

Mr. Trump has been looking beyond the ballot box to the nation’s courts in his efforts to hold onto the presidency, with his campaign filing a barrage of lawsuits in several battleground states.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

