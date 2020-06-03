John Zakian resigns from position with city of Minot, says projects will go on as planned

The face of one of Minot’s most talked-about projects will soon be stepping down.

In 2017, John Zakian was hired to handle the city’s $74 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The position was created so the city could have in-house counsel to set policies, negotiate contracts and make sure the money is spent correctly.

Zakian announced he’ll be leaving his position, but he says projects like relocating city hall will go on as planned.

“We’re working right now on a transition process. It’s going to take a lot of different people. I really am comfortable with the work that I’ve done in preparing for this type of eventuality, and to the credit of all the staff people in the various departments,” said Zakian.

The city of Minot says they are working to find a suitable replacement for the position. June 19 is Zakian’s last day on the job. He will take a job with the state of Texas.