John Zakian resigns from position with city of Minot, says projects will go on as planned

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The face of one of Minot’s most talked-about projects will soon be stepping down.

In 2017, John Zakian was hired to handle the city’s $74 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The position was created so the city could have in-house counsel to set policies, negotiate contracts and make sure the money is spent correctly.

Zakian announced he’ll be leaving his position, but he says projects like relocating city hall will go on as planned.

“We’re working right now on a transition process. It’s going to take a lot of different people. I really am comfortable with the work that I’ve done in preparing for this type of eventuality, and to the credit of all the staff people in the various departments,” said Zakian.

The city of Minot says they are working to find a suitable replacement for the position. June 19 is Zakian’s last day on the job. He will take a job with the state of Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Police Dangers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Dangers"

Airmen Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmen Identified"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3"

Robert One Minute 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-3"

Race for Rescues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Rescues"

Shiloh Christian Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Signing"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

ND Spring Golf Championship Late

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Spring Golf Championship Late"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

RHDV

Thumbnail for the video titled "RHDV"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge