Judge OKs Native American voter ID deal easing ballot access

BISMARCK, N.D. (Bismarck Tribune) — A federal judge has approved an agreement between Native American tribes and North Dakota officials that aims to ensure qualified Native American voters have valid identification to comply with state law.
The deal U.S. District Judge Dan Hovland approved Monday settles two separate lawsuits three tribes filed against the state over its voter ID address requirement.
The Bismarck Tribune reported the tribes alleged the state’s requirement that voters have identification with a provable street address creates a voting barrier for Native Americans who live on reservations where street addresses aren’t common.