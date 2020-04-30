Judge OKs Native American voter ID deal easing ballot access

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (Bismarck Tribune) — A federal judge has approved an agreement between Native American tribes and North Dakota officials that aims to ensure qualified Native American voters have valid identification to comply with state law.

The deal U.S. District Judge Dan Hovland approved Monday settles two separate lawsuits three tribes filed against the state over its voter ID address requirement.

The Bismarck Tribune reported the tribes alleged the state’s requirement that voters have identification with a provable street address creates a voting barrier for Native Americans who live on reservations where street addresses aren’t common. 

