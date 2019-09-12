Judge: Tribe May Intervene

A judge is allowing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to intervene on a proposed expansion of the Dakota Access pipeline.

Administrative Law Judge Tim Dawson approved the tribe’s petition for status as an “intervenor” in the case before the Public Service Commission. Judge Dawson’s order says there was no opposition to the petition. Texas-based Energy Transfer wants to double the capacity of the line to as much as 1 point 1 million barrels daily. The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil through to a shipping point in Illinois since 20-17.

A hearing is set for November 13th in Linton on the proposed expansion.

