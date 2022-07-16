Sanford’s Summer Celebration will kick off on Sunday, July 17, and with a big festival comes a big entertainment center. As part of the festivities, the group has decided to bring the World’s Largest Bounce House to the event.

While the entertainment company behind the structure actually has four massive bouncy buildings to its name, there was only room for one in Bismarck — and so Sanford decided on the record-breaking bounce house to help kick off their Summer Celebration. This record-breaking play structure (certified as the world’s largest by Guinness World Records) includes not only 10,00 square feet of bouncy ground, but smaller features, too — including a live DJ inside, slides, and climbing towers.

The bounce house will be located at the MDU Resources Community Bowl at 1500 Edwards Avenue, where it will be set up inside Bismarck State College’s athletic complex. It will be present from 9:00 – 11:45 a.m., and tickets are available for any of the four 45-minute jumping sessions available. Socks are required for all jumpers.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the World’s Largest Bounce House website of the Sanford Family Summer Celebration page.

All proceeds from ticket sales at the bounce house will go to benefitting the Community Bowl and the Sanford Health Foundation.