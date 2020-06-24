June mosquito spraying canceled for Ward County

COVID-19 has canceled many plans this summer…but now it might be affecting you in another way.

Aerial mosquito spraying was set for this week in Minot. Normally, First District Health Unit sets traps to count how many mosquitos are in the area and then sends the results to the Department of Health, but with high demands surrounding COVID-19, the Department of Health doesn’t have the resources to conduct mosquito testing.

“Essentially it just tells them is it effective. Was the spray working? Did they apply it correctly?

Is it enough? It shows the effectiveness of the spray and without that baseline data, we just don’t know,” said City of Minot PIO, Derek Hackett.

Hackett says at this time it’s still uncertain if the spraying for mid-July will happen

And although the lack of spraying might increase your chances of encountering them, it’s a good thing for certain insects, like pollinators.

Bees, butterflies, beetles and even some types of flies are just some of the pollinators here in North Dakota.

A crop protection specialist from the NDSU Extension Center in Minot says going without the mosquito spraying can actually protect these bugs.

“This will actually be a good thing to help the pollinator populations, absolutely. A lot of the impact to them though was just dependent on the time of day they sprayed and the height they were spraying. If they were spraying at 2 p.m. that’s when the pollinators are active and you have the most impact,” said Travis Prochaska, crop protection specialist.

He also says if conditions stay dry like they are right now, we shouldn’t see a huge spike in the mosquito population.