Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

June mosquito spraying canceled for Ward County

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 has canceled many plans this summer…but now it might be affecting you in another way.

Aerial mosquito spraying was set for this week in Minot. Normally, First District Health Unit sets traps to count how many mosquitos are in the area and then sends the results to the Department of Health, but with high demands surrounding COVID-19, the Department of Health doesn’t have the resources to conduct mosquito testing.

“Essentially it just tells them is it effective. Was the spray working? Did they apply it correctly?
Is it enough? It shows the effectiveness of the spray and without that baseline data, we just don’t know,” said City of Minot PIO, Derek Hackett.

Hackett says at this time it’s still uncertain if the spraying for mid-July will happen

And although the lack of spraying might increase your chances of encountering them, it’s a good thing for certain insects, like pollinators.

Bees, butterflies, beetles and even some types of flies are just some of the pollinators here in North Dakota.

A crop protection specialist from the NDSU Extension Center in Minot says going without the mosquito spraying can actually protect these bugs.

“This will actually be a good thing to help the pollinator populations, absolutely. A lot of the impact to them though was just dependent on the time of day they sprayed and the height they were spraying. If they were spraying at 2 p.m. that’s when the pollinators are active and you have the most impact,” said Travis Prochaska, crop protection specialist.

He also says if conditions stay dry like they are right now, we shouldn’t see a huge spike in the mosquito population.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Water Usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Usage"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"

Pool sales Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pool sales Surge"

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss