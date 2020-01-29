Kara Mauai, formerly missing woman from Standing Rock, jailed for probation violation

A woman from Standing Rock who had been missing for over two months is being held in the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Kara Lynn Mauai, who was reported missing on November 8, 2019 and found safe in Texas on Jan. 22, was arrested for violating her probation related to drug possession charges in 2016, according to court records.

An order to apprehend Mauai was issued on November 14, 2019 — six days after she was reported missing.

She appeared for a bond hearing in South Central District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Mauai is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11 for a probation revocation hearing.

