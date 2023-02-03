BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dakota Pheasants Forever Chapter is an organization in our state dedicated to the conservation of pheasants, quail, and other wildlife in our state.

And to help them raise money for their causes, they will be hosting their 2023 Spring Fund Raiser this weekend.

The 2023 Dakota Pheasants Forever Spring Banquet is an annual event, which will be held at the Bismarck Hotel starting at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join.

The Dakota Pheasants Forever Chapter has more than 600 members, who all help with our wild bird populations.

They also work with youth outdoor activities and educational opportunities to help promote our state’s prairie ecosystem.

Jim Martin, President of Dakota Pheasants Forever Chapter, said, “I think it’s just wonderful activities for families. Our kids grew up going out hunting with me. And they’re still some of my best friends. Anything we can do with the younger generation is a big bonus.”

The money raised by Saturday’s fundraiser will also be used for new trees and food plots throughout the state. All of which help our pheasant and wild bird numbers stay healthy.