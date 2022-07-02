MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — We are in the dog days of summer.

Here are some ways to get your four-legged best friend safe.

The summer months can be dangerous for pets, if they are not given the proper attention.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, hundreds of pets die each year from being left in hot cars.

Outside of the car try to limit the exercise of your pet on hot days, whether that be shortening the time or taking them out earlier, when it is cooler, and, of course, supply your pet with more than enough water and allow them time in the shade.

“When we are outside playing, we look for shade. There’s not a whole lot here, but we try not to come when it’s the hottest part of the day either,” said pet owner Mary Huston.

The Red Cross also recommends walking your dog in the grass to avoid hurting your pups paws.