DENVER (KDVR) – Kenny Chesney has responded to news of a fan dying near the end of his concert in Denver on Saturday, saying he was “devastated to learn of the loss.”

The woman, whose identity was not released, had died after falling from an escalator at Empower Field, landing on the concourse below, according to the Denver Police Department. Officials said the woman had been sitting on the escalator’s railing before she fell.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental death.

The management of Denver’s Empower Field — officially Empower Field at Mile High — released a statement on Sunday afternoon, offering condolences to the woman’s family.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High,” the stadium’s management said. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation.”

The management of Empower Field at Mile High said it was cooperating with the Denver Police Department’s investigation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A representative for Chesney directed Nexstar to a statement he shared with the Denver Post, in which Chesney said he was grieving along with the woman’s loved ones.

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show,” Chesney told the outlet. “There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

The Denver coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death and release the identity of the woman when the examination is complete, police said.

Chesney’s next concert is scheduled for Aug. 6, 2022, in Minneapolis.