Kids dine on grown or made-in-state food for Agriculture in the Classroom School Lunch Day

Students across the state got a real taste of North Dakota.

Kids dined only on food grown or made right here in the state.
It was all for the 18th Annual Agriculture in the Classroom School Lunch Day.

The menu featured Cloverdale hotdogs from Mandan, bagels from Jamestown, bread from Dickinson and sunflower butter from Fargo.

The goal was to show kids what kind of food comes from here.

“And hopefully have that topic be covered in the classroom so students become more aware of what our resources are in North Dakota,” said Fargo Schools Nutrition Director Cindy Hogenson.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler celebrated the day by having lunch with kids at Fort Yates Middle School.

