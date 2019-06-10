Kids Take The Stage

A traveling theater group has landed in North Dakota and is helping local children prepare to present a stage play this weekend.

The Missoula Children’s Theater travels the country – with two-person teams who work with area kids over the course of one week.

Tryouts were today and rehearsals will go on this week for Gulliver’s Travels – and the play will be on stage Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

The director says he loves the one-week format.

(Joe Drummond, Missoula Children’s Theater) “Kids have the ability to learn so quickly and we have the ability to teach so quickly and how fast you can really make a great piece of art.”

(Joslin Slind, 8 Years Old) “I like that I get to see happy people watching because they love the show.”

(Abby Speer, 11 Years Old) “I just like to go all out. Arms open and things like that.”

Gulliver’s Travels will be performed Friday night at 7 and Saturday afternoon at 2 at Mouse River Players in downtown Minot.

Admission is free.