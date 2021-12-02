Killdeer woman killed crossing road to help motorist

A Killdeer woman was killed Wednesday afternoon while walking across a highway to help a stranded motorist.

According to the North Dakota High Patrol, the 73-year-old woman had pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 22 just north of Killdeer and was crossing the highway to see if the motorist stopped on the other side needed help with changing a flat tire.

As she was walking across the highway, she was struck by a passing vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Berthold man.

The Killdeer woman died at the scene. The Berthold man was not injured.

The Highway Patrol says it was dark and cloudy at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

