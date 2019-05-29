Knowing the size of your farming equipment could save you down the road

North Dakota wants farmers to know bridge clearance and the height of their equipment.

This farmer thought he had enough clearance between his farming equipment and the bridge.

He thought wrong…

“It was a couple inches off and…it just didn’t fit,” said Scott Guenthner, trooper North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Those couple of inches can cost the farmer a lot of money — a piece of equipment like this can go for over $500,000.

If they hit a bridge, that’s going to cost them even more.

“If a farmer moving a large piece of equipment or contractor moving a large piece of equipment hits the bridge, it’s on them to repair. If they’re overloaded and it fails, it’s on them,” said Dana Larsen, Engineer Ward County.

The equipment can weigh over 90,000 pounds — but it’s not just the weight – they need to be aware of their size as well.

“As farming equipment becomes larger, one of the challenges is the total weight and total size. When people get new equipment, making sure they understand what that full width is and looking at the bridges that they’re crossing and making sure it can support that,” said Larsen.

“If you want to move your seeding equipment, you need to make sure you plan your route. This equipment is 18-feet tall, and most bridges in North Dakota are only between 14 and 16-feet.

“Some people that are unprepared for that, sometimes it catches them by surprise absolutely the height of this equipment, you know,” said Tige Engelhard, store manager Gooseneck Implement.

There are a few other things that can affect the height.

Putting it on a two-foot trailer, makes it 20-feet instead of 18.

Weather can also be a factor–

“Buildup of ice on the roads for example. You get a couple-three inches of ice on the road, that’s going to decrease that clearance that you’ve got,” said Guenthner.

Older bridges are made of wood and can only support so much weight.

Ward County maintains 75 bridges and is working on fixing the problem…

“We’re focusing on the high-traffic areas first, so sometimes that wood-timber bridge on that prairie trail that gets used just a few times in the fall and spring, those are lower on the priority than say one on a county road or major township road,” said Larsen.

