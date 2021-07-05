If you’re shopping for beef, you’ve noticed the price has increased significantly over time, especially this past year.
As KX News has reported, consumers are paying more, but ranchers are getting paid a small amount and not getting their fair share. So where is that money going?
Josh Meny sat down with North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne, who explains the process and what NDFU is working towards.
KX Ag & Energy Insight: Livestock Reform
