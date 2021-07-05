KX Ag & Energy Insight: Livestock Reform

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re shopping for beef, you’ve noticed the price has increased significantly over time, especially this past year.

As KX News has reported, consumers are paying more, but ranchers are getting paid a small amount and not getting their fair share. So where is that money going?

Josh Meny sat down with North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne, who explains the process and what NDFU is working towards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News