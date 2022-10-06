BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our October 6th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Joseph Heringer, Trust Lands Commissioner and North Dakota Board of University & School Lands. During the conversation, Heringer discussed the completion of Part 1 of the River Acreage Adjustment Project, how great the decision was, and when Part 2 will be completed.
