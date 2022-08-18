BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 17th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Katie Johnke, Nutrition Services Coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. She also serves on the board for the North Dakota Nutrition Council. Johnke discussed the importance of nutrition in North Dakota, one of the largest agricultural states in the country.
