Earlier this week, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced that the failure of a Texas-based oil company contributed to a drilling site explosion near Grassy Butte in November 2021 that seriously injured three workers.

The workers suffered shrapnel injuries when a perforating gun detonated as crews assembled a blasting cap on it to send down a well near Grassy Butte.

North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC) Consultant Dennis Snodgrass, who has years of experience as a safety manager in The Bakken, joined us for Wednesday night’s KX Conversation to discuss how oil and gas employers and employees can stay safe while working to fuel the world.