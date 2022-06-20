BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET)— For our June 20 KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with iPromo CEO Leo Friedman. Friedman spoke about the current status of PPE, namely how available it is now compared to the beginning of the pandemic, what to do with expired PPE and more.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter