For our July 21 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by North Dakota natives Trigirlily.

Kendra and Krista from Hazen, ND will be featured in the daytime drama Young and the Restless on July 22nd, 2021.

We discussed how they landed the opportunity to be on The Young and the Restless and what their experience was being in the CBS studios in Los Angeles.

Tigirlily will take the main stage at this year’s state fair on July 28th.