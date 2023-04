(KXNET) — For our April 18th KX Conversation, Lauren Davis spoke with Tim Baumann, the Prairie Sky Breads co-founder.

During the conversation, Baumann discussed what the 1,000 Sugar Cookie Trees for Minot campaign with Prairie Sky Breads is, what the goal is, how people could participate or help, what is planned for Earth Day, how trees look in Minot, and how many have been planted so far.