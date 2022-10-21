BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our October 21st KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Cameo Skager, the communications and development director at Central Dakota Humane Society. During the conversation, Skager discussed when the best time is to adopt a pet, what the adoption process is like, and what other ways you can help out and get involved if you’re not ready to adopt.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now