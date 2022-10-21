BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our October 21st KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Cameo Skager, the communications and development director at Central Dakota Humane Society. During the conversation, Skager discussed when the best time is to adopt a pet, what the adoption process is like, and what other ways you can help out and get involved if you’re not ready to adopt.