BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our July 29 KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences Center for Rural Health Acting Director Brad Gibbens. Gibbens discussed some of the details of the Affordable Connectivity Program, including who’s eligible and the discounts provided.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now