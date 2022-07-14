BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our July 14th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with Ed Bullinger, co-owner of Ed’s Heating and Air. Bullinger discussed how to save money with the air conditioner running, what to do and what not to do if an air conditioning unit stops working and more.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now