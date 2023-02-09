BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 9th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Ben Molzhon, the program administrator for student engagement and communications at the American Indian College Fund. During the conversation, Molzhon discussed what the American College Fund is, what the Full Circle Scholarship is, and what applicants have to have in order to apply.

