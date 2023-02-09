BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 9th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Ben Molzhon, the program administrator for student engagement and communications at the American Indian College Fund. During the conversation, Molzhon discussed what the American College Fund is, what the Full Circle Scholarship is, and what applicants have to have in order to apply.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now