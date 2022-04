There’s an event going on this weekend calling all the little ones to the Capitol grounds.

We welcomed one of the Easter Egg Hunt co-chairs for this year’s event, Jerry Haas with the Bismarck Optimist Club, for our April 8 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed ages for the Easter Egg hunt, prizes, the number of eggs that will be out there and more.

And if you plan on going, the Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday, April 10 starting at 1:30 p.m. Times will be tiered toward ages, and it’s free.