BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our September 30th KX Conversation, Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Joan Klein and Crista McCandless, co-founders of the North Dakota Asian-American Arts and Culture Initiative. During the conversation, Klein and McCandless discussed what the organization is, where you can view the art, any events they have, and how to get involved.
